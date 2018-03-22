Fleeing vehicle ends with 1 arrested in Montgomery

1 in custody after suspects flee from traffic stop (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A situation on Montgomery’s west side has resulted in one person being taken into custody.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, a vehicle fled during an attempted traffic stop. The people inside the vehicle then fled from it on foot.

A heavy police presence could be seen in the Cloverdale area. It is unclear if this was the location where the traffic stop was started.

Duckett says charges are pending against the suspect.

No other information from police could be provided. We are working to get additional details.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.