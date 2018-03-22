Thursday police chase involved woman who was out of jail on bond

A WSFA 12 News crew reported seeing several search dogs used during the police situation. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A woman has been taken into custody after backing her vehicle in a Montgomery police officer's patrol car before fleeing the scene, according to Montgomery Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett

The incident started around 10:45 a.m. when officers responded to a disturbance between two women in the 3000 block of Eastern Boulevard.

Duckett said when officers attempted to make contact with one of the women, the driver, who was later identified as 23-year-old Roquese Norman, hit the officer's vehicle and fled.

Multiple law enforcement officers pursued Norman's vehicle, attempting to get her to stop. Her car was later found abandoned in the area of Edgemont and Glen Grattan in the Cloverdale area.

A heavy police presence, including K-9 officers, could be seen in the area where police eventually took the woman into custody.

Norman was transported to the city jail where she was charged with reckless endangerment and attempting to elude, both misdemeanors.

A check of court records found that Norman was out of jail on bonds following indictments in both 2017 and 2018.

The 2017 indictment is for felony possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude causing death or injury, in addition to a misdemeanor for carrying a pistol without a license. The 2018 indictment is for two felonies, assault and theft of property.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey says because of Thursday's incident, he's filed motions to revoke Norman's bonds.

