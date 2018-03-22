House approves school security money

Alabama State House (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Schools could soon be able to tap a state technology fund for security measures such as paying for school resource officers or surveillance cameras.
The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday voted 96-4 for the bill. The Alabama Senate will now consider whether to go along with House changes to the proposal.
The legislation by Republican Sen. Trip Pittman of Montrose is one of the few school security proposals nearing final passage in the Alabama Legislature.
According to the Legislative Services Agency, schools received a total of $21.4 million from the fund in 2016, but no money in 2017. A separate bill would steer an additional $58.8 million to the fund.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced support for the legislation.
Alabama State House (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Alabama State House (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Alabama lawmakers are headed into the final days of the 2018 session with key votes looming on proposals to allow some teachers to carry guns in school, changing the position of lieutenant governor and other bills.
Alabama lawmakers are headed into the final days of the 2018 session with key votes looming on proposals to allow some teachers to carry guns in school, changing the position of lieutenant governor and other bills.
