Next door house catches fire due to main house fire in Montgomery

One Montgomery house fire led to another Thursday morning as crews fought to extinguish the blaze. According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue, it was shortly after 5 a.m. when crews were unable to enter the house of a fire located within the 1100 block of South Holt Street due to the volume of the fire.

Because of the ferocity of the fire, MFR said the house next door started to catch on fire, but crews were able to put the second fire out while controlling the main fire.

According to MFR, both houses were vacant and no one was injured as a result.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.