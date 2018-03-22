Alabama teacher, state employee pay raise bills signed into law

The Alabama Senate has delayed a vote on a proposed revision of the state's self-defense law to clarify that deadly force can be used to defend someone in a church.More >>
Taking a picture or video of a person's intimate body parts without consent could soon be a crime in Alabama. A bill to criminalize so-called upskirting passed the Senate and moves to the House for a final vote.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have approved a 2.5 percent pay raise for teachers and school employees that will cost more than $100 million.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have approved an $85 million increase for the state's prison system as they try to comply with a federal court order to improve mental health care for inmates.More >>
Alabama legislators have proposed training school employees or citizen volunteers to carry guns in schools.More >>
Pay raises for Alabama's teachers and state employees are now law following bill signatures Thursday by Gov. Kay Ivey. A third bill also got ink from Ivey's pen, giving retired state employees a one-time bonus.More >>
The Alabama Senate will not let voters decide whether to impose a three-term limit on state lawmakers.More >>
Multiple school safety and gun control bills in the Alabama legislature are stalled and face a tight deadline before the end of the legislative session.More >>
Schools could soon be able to tap a state technology fund for security measures such as paying for school resource officers or surveillance cameras.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are headed into the final days of the 2018 session with key votes looming on proposals to allow some teachers to carry guns in school, changing the position of lieutenant governor and other bills.More >>
