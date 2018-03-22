Ozark woman wins $8 million lottery jackpot

An Ozark woman brought home big money from a March lottery drawing in Florida.

Cassandra Holmes, 57, claimed her $8 million jackpot earnings from the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Holmes chose to receive the winnings as a one-time payment, which amounted to over $5 million. She purchased the winning ticket from Fortune Liquors, located in Cambleton, Florida.

The retailer will also receive a bonus commission of $50,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

