Auburn ranked one of the safest places to retire

According to Security Choice, Auburn is the 82nd safest place in the country to retire due to factors such as its low crime rates and average retirement age.

"It is not surprising that we have less crime. It’s not surprising that people want to move here to enjoy not only that there is less crime, but that there are more amenities for people that are retiring here,” said Auburn City Manager James Buston.

Auburn is also home to a large university and Buston says that only makes Auburn more desirable.

“This community is stronger. This community is more livable because of the diversity that is there, and you want that. There is some tension sometimes between the younger folks and the older folks, but overall that is a resource," said Buston. "The older folks have the experience and that’s a resource for the younger folks, and the younger folks give the older folks enthusiasm to get out there and do things.”

Auburn is the only city in Alabama to make the list.

