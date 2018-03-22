Auburn ranked one of the safest places to retire

A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
It was reported last week that McMaster would soon leave the White House, where he served as National Security Adviser. He is being replaced by John Bolton.More >>
It was reported last week that McMaster would soon leave the White House, where he served as National Security Adviser. He is being replaced by John Bolton.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to display the Ten Commandments on state property like schools and public buildings in the November mid-term election.More >>
Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election.More >>
The Alabama Senate has delayed a vote on a proposed revision of the state's self-defense law to clarify that deadly force can be used to defend someone in a church.More >>
The Alabama Senate has delayed a vote on a proposed revision of the state's self-defense law to clarify that deadly force can be used to defend someone in a church.More >>
The Alabama Senate will not let voters decide whether to impose a three-term limit on state lawmakers.More >>
The Alabama Senate will not let voters decide whether to impose a three-term limit on state lawmakers.More >>
Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange and Montgomery County Commission Chairman-Elect Elton Dean told a large chamber breakfast crowd Thursday that 2017 was a good year.More >>
Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange and Montgomery County Commission Chairman-Elect Elton Dean told a large chamber breakfast crowd Thursday that 2017 was a good year.More >>