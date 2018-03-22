Trial date set for Montgomery officer charged with murder

Officer Aaron Cody Smith will go on trial in August for the Feb. 2016 death of Gregory Gunn. (Source: Montgomery County Jail)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A judge has set a trial date for a police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Montgomery, Alabama.

A court order released Thursday says Aaron Cody Smith will go on trial Aug. 13. A hearing in the case is set for a few days earlier.

Smith is charged in the 2016 shooting death of 58-year-old Greg Gunn, who authorities say was walking in his neighborhood when Smith shot him. The confrontation began when the officer stopped Gunn shortly after 3 a.m.

Smith's attorney says the officer is innocent. The defense has portrayed the white officer as a victim of racial prejudice since Montgomery is mostly black and the man who was killed was black.

