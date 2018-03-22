Upbeat outlook from Montgomery leaders in State Of City-County addresses

A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The 17-year-old Minnesota girl thought the car was in reverse when she accelerated.More >>
The 17-year-old Minnesota girl thought the car was in reverse when she accelerated.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.More >>
Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.More >>
A man originally arrested for a 2016 felony murder has now been convicted.More >>
A man originally arrested for a 2016 felony murder has now been convicted.More >>
A man has been arrested and charged with murder in a shooting death early Tuesday morning outside a Montgomery hotel.More >>
A man has been arrested and charged with murder in a shooting death early Tuesday morning outside a Montgomery hotel.More >>
The Montgomery County Board of Education called a special meeting in hopes of taking a step in finding a permanent superintendent.More >>
The Montgomery County Board of Education called a special meeting in hopes of taking a step in finding a permanent superintendent.More >>