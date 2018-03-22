Upbeat outlook from Montgomery leaders in State Of City-County a - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Upbeat outlook from Montgomery leaders in State Of City-County addresses

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange and Montgomery County Commission Chairman-Elect Elton Dean told a large chamber breakfast crowd Thursday that 2017 was a good year.

We'll start with the City of Montgomery where Strange pointed to a $45 million rainy day account, 20 miles of neighborhood streets paved, overall crime down 26 percent and there is now an aggressive move to tackle abandoned houses.

"People are abandoning their houses. No pride. They don't care," Strange said. "We have 175 structures that will be torn down this year. We did a hundred last year."

The mayor added, "We're also working on three major projects. They could bring thousands and thousands of people to Montgomery if they come through." 

On the Montgomery County side of things, Dean was equally upbeat.

"In 2017 we gave all county employees a raise. This year, the Montgomery County Commission will be tasked with building a $32 million county Department of Human Resources on West Fairview Avenue. We could not have done it without the help of our elected officials," Dean explained.

Both men acknowledged landing the F-35 program at the 187th was more than huge. It will be a gift that keeps on giving in the years to come in terms of capital improvements to the tune of $100 million, as well as new employment opportunities.

