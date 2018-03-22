Man convicted of 2016 murder to be sentenced in April

A man originally arrested for a 2016 felony murder has now been convicted.

Patrick Moore Jr., 24, of Montgomery, was convicted Thursday in the murder of 26-year-old Keandrew Alexander. According to Montgomery County District Attorney Darryl Bailey, Moore shot Alexander six times in the back while he was walking down Mill Street in Montgomery.

After bonding out of jail originally for the murder arrest, Moore led Montgomery police on a chase where he was eventually stopped and caught with drugs and a firearm. He then had his bond revoked until his trial.

"I am grateful that we were able to remove another violent offender from our community," said Bailey. "We will be asking Judge Griffin to sentence this murderer to the maximum of life in prison when he is sentenced in April. Our citizens are tired of these senseless murders and I hope this conviction and his pending sentence will send a message to this community that there are extreme consequences to violent actions."

Moore will be sentenced April 25 and faces 20 years to life in prison if found guilty.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.