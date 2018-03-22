MPS board discusses superintendent search in special called meet - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

MPS board discusses superintendent search in special called meeting

The Montgomery County Board of Education called a special meeting in hopes of taking another step towards finding a permanent superintendent. (Source: WSFA 12 News) The Montgomery County Board of Education called a special meeting in hopes of taking another step towards finding a permanent superintendent. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery County Board of Education called a special meeting in hopes of taking another step towards finding a permanent superintendent. 

Board members were presented with considering the Fox Law Firm out Montgomery.

They would receive applications for the position and bring the information to the board.

Board members expressed concern and wanted to learn more about the firm or bring their own suggestions. A decision is expected to be made Tuesday.

Leaders know how important it is to get the process started and find a qualified superintendent.

"It is certainly tremendous because we do need a good superintendent to continue to move forward recognizing all of the problems and issues that we are facing at this time, and we are just hopeful that we can get a good superintendent that would certainly be focused on our students," said School Board President Robert Porterfield.

The state and the Alabama Education Association are currently in a court battle over state intervention into Montgomery Public Schools.

The board agreed through mediation to have a national search for a superintendent.

The board has until May 30 to fill the position.

