Biscuits unveil new-look mascot, hype up 2018 season

The Biscuits introduced a new-look for the upcoming season. Also pictured is the new Sunday alternate cap the Biscuits will wear on Sunday home games. (Source: WSFA 12 Sports)

The Montgomery Biscuits ownership and staff are ready for the 2018 season to get underway. Ownership held a press conference Thursday to basically hype up the 2018 season and give an update on some new things around the stadium.

Before the season gets underway April 5, Riverwalk Stadium will play host to the 10th annual Max Capital City Classic between Auburn and Alabama. Currently Auburn sits in the top 10 of the NCAA baseball rankings with a 19-2 record. Alabama is currently 16-6.

"I was thinking the other day about the new things that we had and I'm thinking to myself, 'Do we have enough new?' And I actually fell asleep when I was on item number 32 or 33," said Biscuits President Todd Parnell. "We are ready to get going and ready to get cranked up. We have exciting things with Alabama and Auburn next week, Alabama State playing on April 11 with the Max Stingfest and Biscuits starting on April 5 with the human cannonball coming back to Montgomery, Alabama."

That's not all that's coming to Riverwalk Stadium. An updated Big Mo can be expected as well. The Biscuits showed off the new look Big Mo at Thursday's presser, calling him the new "in shape" Mo. The Biscuits are partnering with Scale Back Alabama which prompted the change.

Alright---- here is Big Mo's moment earlier today. @BiscuitBaseball teamed up with Scale Back Alabama and now we have a slimmer and newer looking Big Mo. pic.twitter.com/TJESEfeg6G — Stephen Gunter (@Stephen_Gunter) March 22, 2018

The Biscuits season gets underway April 5 against the Biloxi Shuckers.

