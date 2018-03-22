Biscuits unveil new-look mascot, hype up 2018 season

The Montgomery Biscuits are getting ready to start the 2018 season! Monday, single-game tickets went on sale.More >>
Tuesday, the Biscuits announced the Tampa Bay Rays have extended their Player Development Contract with the butter and blue through the end of the 2020 baseball season.
Monday, Smitty Grider was officially announced as the new head coach of Hazel Green High School in Madison County.
Auburn forward Danjel Purifoy will be eligible to play most of next season.
On Monday evening at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery, 11 men and women were inducted into the 28th annual Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame.
