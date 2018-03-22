Man charged in fatal shooting at Montgomery hotel - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man charged in fatal shooting at Montgomery hotel

Police responded to the shooting scene at the Travel Inn in the 900 block of West South Boulevard around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Police responded to the shooting scene at the Travel Inn in the 900 block of West South Boulevard around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in a shooting early Tuesday morning outside a Montgomery hotel.

The suspect, Felics Daniel, 32, turned himself in Thursday, according to the Montgomery Police Department. He's accused of fatally shooting Cordaryl White, 27, during a fight over money.

He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was being held under a $150,000 bond.

Police responded to the shooting scene at the Travel Inn in the 900 block of West South Boulevard around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.

White was transported to Baptist Medical Center South where he was later pronounced dead.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

