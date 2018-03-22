Man charged in fatal shooting at Montgomery hotel

Police responded to the shooting scene at the Travel Inn in the 900 block of West South Boulevard around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in a shooting early Tuesday morning outside a Montgomery hotel.

The suspect, Felics Daniel, 32, turned himself in Thursday, according to the Montgomery Police Department. He's accused of fatally shooting Cordaryl White, 27, during a fight over money.

He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was being held under a $150,000 bond.

White was transported to Baptist Medical Center South where he was later pronounced dead.

