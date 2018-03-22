Data breach notification bill passes House with 101-0 vote

A bill is headed to the Governor’s desk that would require all businesses to notify consumers if their personal data has been compromised.

The Alabama Data Breach Notification Act passed the House Thursday by a vote of 101 to 0.

Prior to its passage, Alabama was one of two states that did not require data breach notification.

“Tonight, the Alabama House took action to arm Alabama consumers in the event that their personal information is compromised in a data breach,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Passage of the Alabama Data Breach Notification Act has been a high priority for my office. It is all the more important now, as yesterday the only other state in the country without such a consumer-protection law – South Dakota – enacted a data breach notification law, leaving Alabama alone.”

Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, introduced the legislation, and Rep. Phil Williams, R-Huntsville, advanced the bill through the House.

“I appreciate the hard work of Rep. Phil Williams and Sen. Arthur Orr in moving the data breach notification bill a step closer toward final passage,” Marshall added.

Back on March 1, the Senate passed the bill by a 24-0 vote. The bill will now return to the Senate for a vote on whether to concur.

