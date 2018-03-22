Data breach notification bill passes House with 101-0 vote

Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to display the Ten Commandments on state property like schools and public buildings in the November mid-term election.More >>
The Alabama Senate has delayed a vote on a proposed revision of the state's self-defense law to clarify that deadly force can be used to defend someone in a church.
Taking a picture or video of a person's intimate body parts without consent could soon be a crime in Alabama. A bill to criminalize so-called upskirting passed the Senate and moves to the House for a final vote.
Alabama lawmakers have approved a 2.5 percent pay raise for teachers and school employees that will cost more than $100 million.
Alabama lawmakers have approved an $85 million increase for the state's prison system as they try to comply with a federal court order to improve mental health care for inmates.
Alabama legislators have proposed training school employees or citizen volunteers to carry guns in schools.
Alabama lawmakers have voted to allow the use of nitrogen gas to execute death row inmates.
Alabama lawmakers will discuss whether to raise the minimum age to buy an AR-15, or similar rifle, from 18 to 21.
Alabama inched closer to setting aside a day to honor civil rights icon Rosa Parks.
Lawmakers in Alabama's House are set to debate a bill this week that would allow for the arming of teachers.
