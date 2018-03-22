Racial profiling bill fails, sparks filibuster

Legislation aimed at identifying and ending racial profiling failed a procedural vote Tuesday night. Democrats responded with a filibuster on the following piece of legislation.

The bill would have required law enforcement to document the race, ethnicity, age of the person they stop and record what is done during the traffic stop. The information would then be sent to the attorney general's office.

Supporters of the bill felt the reporting would help identify the bad actors in the police department, allowing the state to help eliminate racial profiling.

"I would like to be able to say, and you can look at these other states and see what is on CNN and the news, but I am going to stand with my brothers and sisters in law enforcement in the state of Alabama look at our report, and that shows us that we are good and for that .5 percent, we need to run their butts off," Rep. Allen Farley said in support of the bill.

A few bills earlier, legislation to create a "Rosa Parks" day passed 102-0.

