"Rosa Parks Day" bill headed to governor for signature

House lawmakers approved legislation to create "Rosa Parks day" 102-0 Thursday night. The legislation would make Dec. 1, the day Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat and sparked the Montgomery bus boycotts, Rosa Parks Day.

The legislation now goes to the governor for her signature.

The day would not be a full fledged state holiday, but local cities would be encouraged to honor the civil rights leader.

Bill sponsor Rep. Laura Hall, D-Madison, said she hoped it could encourage young women and others to know how to stand up for what's right, even if it is done by sitting down.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.