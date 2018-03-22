Fentanyl legislation approved; now headed back to the Senate

Lawmakers approved legislation to try to combat the Fentanyl epidemic in Alabama.

The legislation helps clarify the trafficking statue for Fentanyl in an attempt to crack down on distribution.

The legislation comes as part as the recommendations from the opioid task force. While the bill did receive strong support, some wanted to see stronger legislation.

Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, wanted to include wording that could hold doctors who over prescribe the drug to the same culpability.

House sponsor Rep. April Weaver said the amendment did not fit the goal of the legislation. At her request, England's amendment was defeated by a vote, largely on party lines.

The bill was changed in the House so it will now head up to the Senate to either be concurred with and sent to the governor, or go to a conference committee to work out the differences.

