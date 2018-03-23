Vintage toy show offers cash for old toys

Magee is the new Disney expert on the hit TV show “Pawn Stars” (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Joel Magee has been traveling the country, buying, selling, and collecting vintage toys for more than 30 years, earning the title of “America’s Toy Scout”. Friday, Magee is in Montgomery.

Based on his experience of more than 300 toy-buying shows, Magee expects to see people bring Pez dispensers, Star Wars and Beatles memorabilia, superhero figurines, baseball cards, 1940-60s comic books, Shirley Temple dolls, Hot Wheels and Hummel figurines.

"The types of toys and memorabilia that people dust off and bring to the show are too diverse to list. You cannot fathom the toys and games people have saved for decades," he added.

Magee considers himself the leading vintage toy expert in the country, and is the newest Disney expert on the hit TV show “Pawn Stars”. He offers on-the-spot cash payments for popular toys from the 20th century and earlier.

Magee will be at the Courtyard Marriott located at 5555 Carmichael Road Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

