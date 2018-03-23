Eric: Warmer temps ahead ending our chilly work week

Partly cloudy and warmer conditions are expected Friday as we wrap up a chilly workweek. Highs should get into the lower 70s with quiet conditions prevailing.

Temperatures tomorrow are closer to 80 with much of the area still dry. A few showers develop Saturday night into Sunday, but coverage remains limited and it's a far cry from a Sunday washout.

After a brief cooldown early next week, another surge of Spring-like air arrives by midweek.

Watch Today in Alabama for all the details on this weekend's forecast.

