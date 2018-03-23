FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend will include a few showers

What a nice end to what has been an up and down week! Expect fair conditions this evening and tonight as we cool to an overnight low down into the upper 40s to mid 50s. If you have travel plans that will take you north we cannot rule out a few spotty showers for north Alabama and Tennessee tonight.

We'll host a few showers this weekend as we continue our warming trend. Saturday and Sunday will feature highs near 80 degrees. Saturday will likely be the drier of the two days. Sadly, Palm Sunday looks wetter with isolated to scattered passing showers a threat through the entire day. By no means will Sunday be a complete washout but just be mindful a few showers will be in the area.

After the weekend, we'll keep a small but elevated rain chance in place due to a backdoor cold front. This will drop afternoon highs down into the low to mid 60s Monday afternoon. Along with the small rain chance, Monday will be quite breezy.

We'll have a couple of calm days Tuesday and Wednesday before our next storm system arrives. That's good news because this late week system may bring our next round of thunderstorm activity.

It's far too early to tell if this will bring a severe weather concern. But we do know this will likely bring widespread rain and a few storms to our area late in the week. So enjoy your weekend but stay connected over the coming days. If this system presents a severe risk we'll be sure to be first to alert you days in advance!

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.