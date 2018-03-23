FIRST ALERT: Weekend outlook includes a few showers

After a cloudy morning with a few isolated showers, we are now basking in the sunshine. Cloud cover will continue to erode through the afternoon allowing for a mostly sunny back-half of the day. Mostly sunny skies along with southerly winds will push highs today into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Clouds will build back in late tonight and overnight. But we'll remain dry. Lows overnight will range from the upper 40s to low 50s. Southerly winds will increase the moisture in our area though the weekend. Increasing our rain potential as a new storm system approaches from the west.

Expect partly cloudy skies through much of the day. Afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Skies will turn mostly cloudy skies by late afternoon. The best rain chance Saturday will be around Birmingham and points north. Our section of Alabama will likely remain dry until very late Saturday. If you have any plans to head down to the beach tomorrow, you'll have fair conditions as most of the Alabama and Florida beaches. But be mindful of yellow flags signaling a moderate rip current risk. The rip current risk does go down Sunday.

If there's only going to be one day this weekend where you'll have an umbrella make sure that's Sunday. We'll likely see a few showers Sunday. Coverage will be isolated to scattered at best. We'll continue with the elevated rain chance Monday before we see drier conditions by the middle of next week.

