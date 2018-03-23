Montgomery Zoo holds naming contest for baby pygmy hippo

The Montgomery Zoo debuted their baby African Pygmy Hippo in February and now they are asking the public to help name him!

According to the Montgomery Zoo, the male calf and its mother, Lola, made their public debut in a special exhibit constructed in the Zoo’s South American realm. While baby hippo was born on Jan. 31, under the super blue blood moon, still doesn't have a name.

To help name the baby, Zoo officials are asking you to go to the Montgomery Zoo's Facebook page and comment with your suggested name. Once the recommendations have been added up, the top two most repeated names or the ones with the most like will be put on a ballot for a public vote.

For more information about the naming contest, contact the Montgomery Zoo and Mann Museum.

