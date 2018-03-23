Victim’s family relieved at juvenile sex offenders bill

Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
Ronald Toussaint said he was very honored when his daughter asked him to take her to prom. School administrators said it is against policy.More >>
French authorities say a police operation is taking place in a small town in southern France after a police officer was shot and wounded.More >>
Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.More >>
Alabama's unemployment rate is holding steady at 3.7 percent.More >>
The Justice Department has charged 9 Iranians in government-sponsored hacking that pilfered sensitive information from hundreds of American universities, private companies and government agencies.More >>
President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.More >>
The administration is expected Thursday to slap trade sanctions on China, perhaps including restrictions on Chinese investment and tariffs on as much as $60 billion worth of Chinese products.More >>
