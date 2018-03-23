Murder charge dropped against Troy suspect, woman now charged

Pergler's car was found along Melanie Lane in the Pocosin area. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Charges have been dropped against a man initially charged in the death of Pike County resident Gary Lee Pergler. Police say a suspect who was already charged in the case is now charged with murder.

Ashlee L. Beebe, initially charged with hindering prosecution, faces an additional charge of murder.

According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, investigators uncovered new information in the Pergler case. This information was presented to the Pike County District Attorney’s Office and that prompted Beebe’s murder charge.

According to police, Beebe and Pergler have a child together.

The new information also caused the murder charge against Robert Raymond Johnson to be dropped. Johnson was released from the Pike County Jail on Wednesday, Barr says.

Three other suspects have been charged in the case: Pat Dickey Jr. faces one count of murder. Jason Michael Schultz and Jessica Mae Furtado were arrested and charged with one count of hindering prosecution in the first degree.

Beebe remains in the Pike County Jail under a $105,000 bond. Dickey was placed under a $100,000 bond. Schultz and Furtado were each placed under a $5,000 bond.

The case is still under investigation.

