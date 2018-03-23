Alabama House rejects bill to track race in traffic stops - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Alabama House rejects bill to track race in traffic stops

File Photo (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) File Photo (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have rejected a proposal to require police officers to collect data on race and traffic stops.

The House of Representatives on Thursday overwhelmingly voted down a procedural measure to bring the bill up for debate.

The legislation, which had cleared the Alabama Senate, sought to require police agencies to record data about the race and ethnicity of stopped motorists.

After the vote, Democratic Rep. Merika Coleman from Pleasant Grove said lawmakers were sending a message that, "Bama is still backwards."

The House vote was largely split along racial and party lines.

During debate on the bill, African-American lawmakers had shared stories of being stopped by police.

Some law enforcement groups had expressed opposition to the proposal, saying it would be a record-keeping burden.

