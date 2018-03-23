1 injured after shooting in Dothan - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

1 injured after shooting in Dothan

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

Dothan police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

According to police, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 700 block of S. Range Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found a victim laying on the ground. The victim had what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his upper thigh, hip area.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said they found the victim on the ground after hearing gunshots and noticed a large crowd in the area just before the incident.

No other information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

