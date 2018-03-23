Pike Road robotics students face best in world

Some Pike Road 6th graders are taking on the best in the world. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Some Pike Road 6th graders are taking on the best in the world and it all started a few months ago when the school started a Vex Robotics club.

Auburn University helped get them started with the donation of two kits. From there the students took off.

“This is the best tool I’ve ever seen for our learners,” said Catherine Kenny, the Vex Robotics team leader.

The students started in December. A few competitions later, they’re in quite a spot.

“There are 400 teams from all over the world competing,” said Kenny. “We are so excited for this opportunity,”

“We didn’t think we were going to make it,” said 6th grader Luke. “When they said the runner-up in the state competition gets to go too, we just freaked out,”

“It’s kind of nerve wracking because you don’t know what to expect,” said 6th grader Kaitlyn. “We watched some videos from other teams from last year. It’s scary,”

It’s truly a race against time. They design and build their own robot and then take it through a course picking up plastic rings and d ropping them in specific locations for points.

“I like the building, the engineering, and the competitions are set up so you get to meet new people,” one student said.

There may be some nerves, but plenty of excitement too. The students have been making trading pins and have other Alabama made items to share with teams from all over the world.

The competition is in Louisville, KY at the end of the month. Team leaders say right now they’re trying to raise money so all the team members can go. You can contact at the school at 420-5310 if you’d like to donate.

