Pike Road robotics students face best in world - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

County Road 12

Pike Road robotics students face best in world

By Judd Davis, Anchor / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Some Pike Road 6th graders are taking on the best in the world. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Some Pike Road 6th graders are taking on the best in the world. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
The students started in December. (Source: WSFA 12 News) The students started in December. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
PIKE ROAD, AL (WSFA) -

Some Pike Road 6th graders are taking on the best in the world and it all started a few months ago when the school started a Vex Robotics club.

Auburn University helped get them started with the donation of two kits. From there the students took off.

“This is the best tool I’ve ever seen for our learners,” said Catherine Kenny, the Vex Robotics team leader.

The students started in December. A few competitions later, they’re in quite a spot.

“There are 400 teams from all over the world competing,” said Kenny. “We are so excited for this opportunity,”

“We didn’t think we were going to make it,” said 6th grader Luke. “When they said the runner-up in the state competition gets to go too, we just freaked out,”

“It’s kind of nerve wracking because you don’t know what to expect,” said 6th grader Kaitlyn. “We watched some videos from other teams from last year. It’s scary,”

It’s truly a race against time. They design and build their own robot and then take it through a course picking up plastic rings and dropping them in specific locations for points.

“I like the building, the engineering, and the competitions are set up so you get to meet new people,” one student said.

There may be some nerves, but plenty of excitement too. The students have been making trading pins and have other Alabama made items to share with teams from all over the world.

The competition is in Louisville, KY at the end of the month. Team leaders say right now they’re trying to raise money so all the team members can go. You can contact at the school at 420-5310 if you’d like to donate.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:09:14 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:29:50 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>

  • Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:30 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:20:45 GMT
    Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)

    Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

    More >>

    Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

    More >>

  • Extremist slain after deadly rampage in southern France

    Extremist slain after deadly rampage in southern France

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:17 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:17:44 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:20:32 GMT
    French authorities say a police operation is taking place in a small town in southern France after a police officer was shot and wounded. (Source: LA VIE A TREBES/Facebook/CNN))French authorities say a police operation is taking place in a small town in southern France after a police officer was shot and wounded. (Source: LA VIE A TREBES/Facebook/CNN))

    French authorities say a police operation is taking place in a small town in southern France after a police officer was shot and wounded.

    More >>

    French authorities say a police operation is taking place in a small town in southern France after a police officer was shot and wounded.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly