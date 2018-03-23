Report: Record number of black women running for office in AL

Alabama has long been one of the nation's most conservative states, but a new report by NBC News indicates a wave of blue enthusiasm is growing in a state dominated by deep-red political power.

Democrat Doug Jones' recent Senate upset win, as well as opposition to President Donald Trump, are some of the motivations fueling a record number of black women to enter the political arena as candidates for office.

More than three dozen African-American woman are running for various offices or seeking to hold onto those offices with re-election campaigns. More than 75 percent of the officer seekers are looking for wins in Jefferson County, a Democratic stronghold that's home to the state's largest city, Birmingham.

