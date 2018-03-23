Here's what's happening this weekend!

Thousands of people are expected to attend the 55th annual Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are a few ideas!

RATTLESNAKE RODEO - Looking for a slithering good time? Head south to Opp for the 58th annual Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo! There will be snake shows, arts and crafts, food, and much more!

TOYS, TOYS, TOYS - All those old toys lying around the house could earn you some cash! The Montgomery Vintage Toy Buying Show will take place at the Courtyard Marriott at 5555 Carmichael Road.

SHOP, SAVE, SERVE - The Junior League of Montgomery is holding its second annual charity shopping event. Buy a $30 pass and get 20 percent discounts at over 180 local businesses! Here are the details.

FATHER/SON/DAUGHTER/FRIEND/ FISHING DAY - Eastern Hills Baptist Church is holding this event Saturday at Kennedy's Hide-a-Way.

