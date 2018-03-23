Consumer Reports: Furniture tip-over dangers

The technology helps to correctly travelers identities and prevent against visa overstays. Critics say the technology has its flaws.

Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court.

Colleen Zaremski of Pittsburgh, Pa. posted on Facebook about the shock she says she got from a set of low cost earbuds she bought at Walmart.

Earbud shocker: Woman says she got zapped when she plugged in

The numbers are frightening: Every 17 minutes someone is injured by furniture, a TV or an appliance tipping on them, and about every ten days a child dies from a tip-over incident.

Parents might be surprised to learn that furniture, including dressers, are not required to be tested before they are sold.

As exclusive new Consumer Reports testing reveals, there are big differences when it comes to dresser stability.

It's a scary thing to experience, but it's something Janet McGee knows all too well.

"When I opened the door even further right in front of me was his dresser that had fallen forward, and immediately oh my God, it is so quiet in here, he has to be under it," McGee said.

Her 22-month old son Ted suffered fatal injuries when a dresser fell on top of him.

"I remember having the thought of I hope this is a dream, but I know this isn't a dream," McGee said.

The dresser that killed Ted was an IKEA Malm. Ikea later recalled the dresser and has since changed its design, and it did not respond to requests for comment about the incident involving Ted McGee.

But here's the question: How stable are new dressers currently on the market? Consumer Reports bought 24 models from different furniture manufacturers, then evaluated them based on three different tests.

Thirteen dressers passed all the tests, while 11 failed at least one test. Dressers from Pottery Barn, Epoch and Sauder, among others, passed CR's 60-pound test, while models from South Shore and Ameriwood, among others, failed a 50-test.

Both South Shore and Ameriwood say their products meet voluntary safety standards.

So how can you tell if a dresser in your home is secure?

"That's the thing about all of this. You can't tell a dresser by just, whether it's going to be tipsy, just by looking at it,” James Dickerson, Consumer Reports Chief Science Officer said.

Which is why Consumer Reports is pushing for mandatory safety standards and says all furniture should be properly anchored to a wall. Janet McGee agrees and says manufacturers should also design and build safer furniture.

"I should be able to purchase something, and put it in my child's room, and it be safe," Dickerson said.

For additional information, visit this link.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.