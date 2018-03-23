Auburn University assists in storm cleanup at Jacksonville State

Crews from Auburn police and the university were on hand at Jacksonville State University assisting in the tornado cleanup efforts. (Source: Auburn University Campus Safety & Security)

As the city of Jacksonville, Alabama, along with Jacksonville State University continue to recover from last weekend's tornado damage, they are getting some help from one of Alabama's other colleges.

Friday, Auburn Police Officers and emergency planners from the Auburn University Campus Safety & Security were on the campus of JSU helping out with recovery efforts.

The Auburn University Campus Safety & Security Facebook posted two images, one of which still display some of the cleanup taking place in the background.

