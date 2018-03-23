Union Springs man killed in early morning crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Union Springs man killed in early morning crash

UNION SPRINGS, AL (WSFA) -

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a crash that killed a 25-year-old Union Springs man early Friday morning.

Jeffery Darrell Tarver Jr. was fatally injured when the 2003 Nissan Maxima he was driving left the road and hit a tree around midnight.

The crash happened on U.S. Hwy. 29 about a mile south of Union Springs.

Investigators say the man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

