Easter events happening around River Region

As Easter approaches next Sunday, many communities around the River Region will be having their own Easter celebration or event of sorts. Here is a listing of all events going on over the next week.

Century Church and MANE Easter Egg Hunt: Century Church ad Montgomery Area Nontraditional Equestrians are holding an Easter egg hunt at the MANE Center at 3699 Wallahatchee Road from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. There will be inflatables, games, crafts and photos with the Easter Bunny.

New Home Baptist Church hosts "Road to Resurrection": Located in Titus, New Home Baptist Church offers the chance to travel the roads of Jerusalem as if you were in ancient Israel. The event will be held Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The tour will feature reenactments from the final days of Jesus' life.

Dixie Lions Club 'Beeping' Easter Egg Hunt: Tuesday, the Dixie Lions Club of Montgomery will partner with Alabama Industries for Dead and Blind to host an Easter egg hunt for visually-impaired children. Held at Ida Belle Young Park on Vaughn Road near the playground for visually-impaired kids, the event runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"Easter at the Gazebo": Next Saturday downtown Linden will be filled with children and their families as the city partners with the Linden Ministerial Association to hold its "Easter at the Gazebo" event. The event starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. There will be crafts and food vendors, a space to take a picture with the Easter Bunny, music, storytime and even an Easter egg hunt. Vendor forms are available online.

Fraser United Methodist Church Easter Egg hunt: Join the community at Fraser next Saturday as they will be hosting an Easter Egg hunt starting at 10 a.m. and going until noon. There will be games and a visit from the Easter Bunny as well, all happening near the playground.

Ridgecrest Easter Festival: A free event open to all at Ridegcrest Baptist Church next Saturday, the event begins at 10:30 a.m. and will have food games and an Easter Egg hunt.

Dadeville community-wide Easter Egg hunt: The Kings United of Dadeville and Adams Chapter Order of Eastern Star No. 685 are coming together to host a community-wide Easter Egg hunt next Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Montgomery County Sheriff visiting hospitals: Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham will be visiting local hospitals Easter Sunday morning along with the Easter Bunny. Starting at 7:30 a.m., the sheriff and Easter Bunny will make rounds handing out stuffed bunnies to children spending the holiday in the hospital.

If you know of any other Easter-related events happening over the next week, you can email those events to allwsfawebteam@wsfa.com. For a look at the the week's upcoming events, click here to view the calendar.

