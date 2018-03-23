Residents, city officials plan to revamp Northwest Auburn - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Residents, city officials plan to revamp Northwest Auburn

(Source: WSFA 12 news) (Source: WSFA 12 news)
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

Auburn city officials are planning to revitalize Northwest Auburn.

The plan began over a year ago and is a collaborative effort between residents and city officials.

The vision of the Northwest Auburn Neighborhood Plan is based on further investment in infrastructure, planning that encourages redevelopment and affordable housing and incentives to attract business opportunities.

“The plan also looks at how can we stimulate some additional activity in the neighborhood that the neighbors want. The neighbors want more commercial development, so grocery stores, shops, I mean, some of the neighbors even said they want a hotel. So what we do is we change the land use for certain areas and then on top of that, comes the zoning that will help facilitate the different land use," said Auburn City Manager Jim Buston.

City officials say they’ll be working on this project over the next 10 years.

“We also want to make sure that our pedestrian and multi-path, or bicycle path, networks are complete. So in the Northwest Auburn plan we are looking at adding new sidewalks and repairing sidewalks," said Buston.

About $2.5 million has already been invested in this project.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

