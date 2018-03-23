Chicks, ducklings pose some health risks, officials warn

France's top security official says a heroic officer who swapped himself for a hostage during an attack on a supermarket has died of his injuries.More >>
France's top security official says a heroic officer who swapped himself for a hostage during an attack on a supermarket has died of his injuries.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.More >>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.More >>
France's top security official says a heroic officer who swapped himself for a hostage during an attack on a supermarket has died of his injuries.More >>
France's top security official says a heroic officer who swapped himself for a hostage during an attack on a supermarket has died of his injuries.More >>
Organizers are hoping to draw more than 500,00 people for Saturday's March for Our Lives, claiming the nation has reached an emotional tipping point on gun violence.More >>
Organizers are hoping to draw more than 500,00 people for Saturday's March for Our Lives, claiming the nation has reached an emotional tipping point on gun violence.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
According to the AP, there will be exceptions only in "limited circumstances."More >>
According to the AP, there will be exceptions only in "limited circumstances."More >>