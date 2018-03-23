Death investigation opened at Montgomery casino

A death investigation is underway after a person was found shot at a Montgomery casino. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are assisting the Tribal Police Department of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians with a death investigation.

A spokesperson for the Porch Band of Creek Indians confirmed to WSFA 12 News that "an individual with an apparent gunshot wound arrived Thursday morning at Wind Creek Montgomery" and was "immediately transported for medical attention."

Investigators did not release the person's name or gender and the circumstances surrounding the death remain unknown.

When asked for further details, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office would only confirm it was assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.