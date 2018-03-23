Iron Bowl of Baseball: Tide, Tigers set for Max Capital City Classic

Last year's classic match-up saw Auburn pull out a 4-3 win over the Tide. (Source: Montgomery Biscuits)

It's the Iron Bowl brought to the diamond, and it's sure to bring its share of fans into Riverwalk Stadium. Last year's game brought in a record crowd of 7,605.

Auburn enters as one of the hottest teams in all of college baseball. The Tigers currently rank 9th in the NCAA college baseball rankings and even higher in other polls. The Tigers bolster a 20-5 record.

Alabama enters at 16-9, nothing to scoff at either despite dropping two-of-three to Georgia last weekend.

Some players to look for from both teams include Auburn's Jack Owen who makes his second straight midweek start for the Tigers. Outside of his fourth inning at Georgia Tech last week, Owen had allowed two runs in his first 10.0 innings pitched.

Auburn's Will Holland is 8-of-22 (.364) with seven RBI during his current six-game hitting streak. Auburn's Luke Jarvis has recorded a hit in seven of the last eight games and has gone 11-of-29 (.379) over that stretch.

For Alabama, senior infielder Chandler Avant is the player to watch. Avant enters with a .365 average and leads the team in hits and RBIs. Chandler Taylor is the power threat for the Tide. Taylor has nine home runs, more than any Auburn player has entering the game.

Auburn leads all-time in the Capital City Classic with an 8-1 mark. The lone loss came in 2014.

First pitch for Tuesday's game is set for 6:35 p.m.

