Record crowd expected at 10th Max Capital City Classic

It's the Iron Bowl brought to the diamond, and it's sure to bring its share of fans into Riverwalk Stadium. Last year's game brought in a record crowd of 7,605.

Auburn enters as one of the hottest teams in all of college baseball. The Tigers currently rank 9th in the NCAA college baseball rankings and even higher in other polls. The Tigers bolster a 19-3 record and come off of a series win over Texas A&M to open their SEC slate.

Alabama enters at 16-6, nothing to scoff at either despite dropping two-of-three to Georgia last weekend.

Last year's classic match-up saw Auburn pull out a 4-3 win over the Tide.

Both teams dropped midweek contests, Auburn to Georgia Tech and Alabama to in-state rival UAB. Both teams have SEC series match-ups before they meet Tuesday in Montgomery. Auburn is on the road at Kentucky while Alabama is on the road at Tennessee.

Some players to look for from both teams include Auburn's Brendan Venter. Venter leads the Tigers with a .405 average, leading the team in hits but also provides some power. Venter is second on the team with four home runs. For Alabama, senior infielder Chandler Avant is the player to watch. Avant enters with a .391 average and leads the team in hits and RBIs. Chandler Taylor is the power threat for the Tide. Taylor has nine home runs, more than any Auburn player has entering the game.

Auburn leads all-time in the Capital City Classic with an 8-1 mark. The lone loss came in 2014. First pitch for Tuesday's game is set for 6:35 p.m. Another record crowd is expected.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.