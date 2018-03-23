'Hope & Fury: MLK, The Movement and The Media' documentary airs - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

'Hope & Fury: MLK, The Movement and The Media' documentary airs Saturday

NBC News is set to air the documentary "Hope & Fury: MLK, The Movement and The Media" this weekend.

The documentary examines what was the new age of television news during a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights movement. Among the many instances remembered is the student protests in 1963 in Birmingham.

"You'd have to describe it as what hell must look like, to see human beings being treated that way, screaming, especially little kids," Bill Kovach said.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will narrate the documentary, which airs at 7 p.m. Saturday.

