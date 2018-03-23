Lawmakers plan to find compromise on anti-profiling bill - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Lawmakers plan to find compromise on anti-profiling bill

By Michael Doudna, Reporter
Connect
File photo. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) File photo. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Thursday night a bill aimed to combat racial profiling failed to pass a procedural vote, sparking a Democratic filibuster.

Some Democrats promised to keep the filibuster going next week if the anti-racial profiling bill did not come back up. House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said he would meet with the bill sponsors next Tuesday in an attempt to find a solution.

Next week will likely be the last for this year's session, with lawmakers expressing they would like to finish up Wednesday night.

”This was a step for us in Alabama to gather that data on who is being stopped, for what reason and why? Maybe there is no racial profiling in Alabama but we don’t know.” said Rep. Merika Coleman, D-Birmingham.

The current legislation would require lawmakers to record the race of the person during a traffic stop, why they were stopped and the end result of the encounter. The data would then be able to be analyzed to see if there were any racial profiling "bad apples" in law enforcement.

“I think there needs to be other things added into the data to see if there is a bad officer out there” House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said.

The speaker voted against the bill. He expressed concern that the data could skew against someone like a white police officer, who works in a predominantly black area. McCutcheon said the data should also include internal affairs complaints.

Coleman said the bill is not dead yet and wants to see it passed next week. She said lawmakers should have empathy, especially when it comes to racial profiling.

“We vote on bills all the time that help your constituencies. We are asking you to do the same for us.” Coleman said.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Transgender troops banned from military in most cases

    Transgender troops banned from military in most cases

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:36 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:36:58 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:58:20 GMT

    According to the AP there will be exceptions only in "limited circumstances." 

    More >>

    According to the AP there will be exceptions only in "limited circumstances." 

    More >>

  • Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:30 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 9:50 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:50:00 GMT
    Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)

    Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

    More >>

    Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

    More >>

  • Extremist slain, 3 dead after rampage in southern France

    Extremist slain, 3 dead after rampage in southern France

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:17 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:17:44 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:49:36 GMT
    French authorities say a police operation is taking place in a small town in southern France after a police officer was shot and wounded. (Source: LA VIE A TREBES/Facebook/CNN))French authorities say a police operation is taking place in a small town in southern France after a police officer was shot and wounded. (Source: LA VIE A TREBES/Facebook/CNN))

    French authorities say a police operation is taking place in a small town in southern France after a police officer was shot and wounded.

    More >>

    French authorities say a police operation is taking place in a small town in southern France after a police officer was shot and wounded.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly