Does current law allow arming teachers? - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Does current law allow arming teachers?

By Michael Doudna, Reporter
Connect
File photo. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) File photo. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Arming teachers has been a discussion in the Alabama legislature ever since the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. It's now unlikely the proposal will pass, but lawmakers say that may not matter.

Lawmakers are looking at a section of an existing law that may already allow it. The law says, "A local board of education may allow any person employed by the board as school security personnel or as a school resource officer to carry a firearm while on duty."

The question for lawmakers is does the person have to be originally employed as "school security personnel"? Or can the school board deem any of its employees, even teachers, "school security personnel."

"We're going deeper into that law, and we're going to get some AG's opinions on the law, and we're going to look at that and see is that an option that we need to make available to our school districts. We want to have a discussion with our school safety administrators across the state-- we want to talk to them about that," House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said.

The law does require anyone who is armed on campus to be trained in the use of firearms.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Tens of thousands gather nationwide to march for gun control

    Tens of thousands gather nationwide to march for gun control

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:18:05 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:10:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Terri Robinowitz, center, holds a framed photo of her granddaughter Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with Alyssa's parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ilan Alhadeff, right, ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Terri Robinowitz, center, holds a framed photo of her granddaughter Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with Alyssa's parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ilan Alhadeff, right, ...

    Organizers are hoping to draw more than 500,00 people for Saturday's March for Our Lives, claiming the nation has reached an emotional tipping point on gun violence.

    More >>

    Organizers are hoping to draw more than 500,00 people for Saturday's March for Our Lives, claiming the nation has reached an emotional tipping point on gun violence.

    More >>

  • Arkansas jail housing 200 roosters as cockfighting evidence

    Arkansas jail housing 200 roosters as cockfighting evidence

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:18:11 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:10:10 GMT
    (Sevier County Sheriff's Office via AP). This March 23, 2018 photo provided by the Sevier County Sheriff's Office in De Queen, Ark., shows some of the 200 roosters seized during a raid at a cockfight Saturday, March 17, 2018, near De Queen, Ark. Inmate...(Sevier County Sheriff's Office via AP). This March 23, 2018 photo provided by the Sevier County Sheriff's Office in De Queen, Ark., shows some of the 200 roosters seized during a raid at a cockfight Saturday, March 17, 2018, near De Queen, Ark. Inmate...

    Inmates are tending to 200 roosters being held at an Arkansas sheriff's office for use as evidence against 137 people accused of being part of a cockfighting operation.

    More >>

    Inmates are tending to 200 roosters being held at an Arkansas sheriff's office for use as evidence against 137 people accused of being part of a cockfighting operation.

    More >>

  • Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:30 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:09:23 GMT
    Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)

    Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

    More >>

    Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly