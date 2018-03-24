Authorities look into overnight homicide at Opelika lounge

Opelika police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened at an Opelika business.

The department says a man was shot multiple times at BJ Lounge, and when officers arrived on the scene, they say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside.

The man was treated on scene by paramedics and transported to the East Alabama Medical Center where he died.

There are currently no suspects in the case. Opelika police ask that anyone with information call the Opelika Police Department's Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220. Persons may also call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

