Students, parents push for gun control at Montgomery March for Our Lives

Many signs were carried in the March for Our Lives in Montgomery Saturday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Many gathered in downtown Montgomery Saturday, comprised of mostly children and their families as they called on lawmakers to pass laws that would protect them in schools. It's called the March for Our Lives, and it's taking place all over the United States.

The march is a response to the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting that happened last month. As young students marched down the streets near the Alabama State Capitol, many carried signs that said different things, but all with the same message. They were advocating for gun control and more gun reform laws.

“Something should’ve been done about this a long time ago it’s even sad that we have to get to this point and say that this is happening on a daily basis or occurring quite frequently,” said Park Crossing High School student Nicolas Johnson.

Johnson is only 17, but he still was the person to organize the march that happened downtown Saturday.

“Students shouldn’t have to go to school and worry about coming home. Parents shouldn’t have to worry about their child coming home you know that is obviously ridiculous,” he said.

Johnson said that if the legislators fail in the initiative to create gun control, then they will be voted out in the November elections.

“I wanna see sensible legislation passed such as more background checks more resource teachers or resource officers put into our schools more metal detectors in our schools and hopefully a ban on assault weapons,” said Johnson.

Other students that attended the march felt the same.

“If we’re not safe in like school then where are we safe?” said student marcher Eric Gage.

“It can easily be Montgomery, Alabama next,” said student marcher Aniya Fleets-Giles.

Alyssa Morris was one of the parents that attended the march in support of her child, and said her son should not have to worry about his safety at school.

"He should not be afraid to go to school and I shouldn’t be afraid to send him there. His generation gives me hope that something will get accomplished,” Morris said.

Montgomery March for Our Lives is happening at the Alabama State Capitol. Alabama students and teachers are standing in unity to demand gun reform. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/jbo8gfbdww — corbin wright (@AtCorbinWright) March 24, 2018

Students were not alone, teachers were also a part of the march at the Alabama State Capitol as well.

