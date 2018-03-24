Students, teachers fill downtown Montgomery in March for Our Lives

Many signs were carried in the March for Our Lives in Montgomery Saturday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Many gathered in downtown Montgomery Saturday, comprised of mostly children and their families as they called on lawmakers to pass laws that would protect them in schools. It's called the March for Our Lives, and it's taking place all over the United States.

The march is a response to the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting that happened last month. As young students marched down the streets near the Alabama State Capitol, many carried signs that said different things, but all with the same message. They were advocating for gun control and more gun reform laws.

Montgomery March for Our Lives is happening at the Alabama State Capitol. Alabama students and teachers are standing in unity to demand gun reform. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/jbo8gfbdww — corbin wright (@AtCorbinWright) March 24, 2018

Students were not alone, teachers were also a part of the march at the Alabama State Capitol as well.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.