Students, teachers fill downtown Montgomery in March for Our Lives

Many signs were carried in the March for Our Lives in Montgomery Saturday.
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Many gathered in downtown Montgomery Saturday, comprised of mostly children and their families as they called on lawmakers to pass laws that would protect them in schools. It's called the March for Our Lives, and it's taking place all over the United States.

The march is a response to the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting that happened last month. As young students marched down the streets near the Alabama State Capitol, many carried signs that said different things, but all with the same message. They were advocating for gun control and more gun reform laws.

Students were not alone, teachers were also a part of the march at the Alabama State Capitol as well.

