Over 700 students attend pre-veterinarian symposium at Auburn

Saturday, undergraduate pre-veterinary students traveled from across the country to attend the 2018 American Pre-Veterinary Medical Association Symposium on Auburn University‘s campus.

The goal of the APVMA Symposium is to expose prospective veterinary students to the diversity of the field of veterinary medicine and provide them with valuable networking and professional development opportunities.

“It’s great for networking. It’s great to talk to other pre-veterinary students who might have different experiences from you, or you can tell them about the internships that you’ve done to get ideas, or we can just kind of laugh at all the different things that we’ve had to do because we’re all in this together," said AMPVA Vice President Kalyn Bryan. "You build so many networks that you will be able to take throughout your life, throughout your professional career and meet friends that you’re going to have for the rest of your life.”

More than 700 students attended the symposium.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.