Several arrested on drug, other charges in Tallapoosa County

Top left to right: (Ernest Crayton, Lakesha Crayton, David Harris, Damias Holloway,) Bottom left to right: (Tequila Norris, Cornelius Russell, Robin Russell, Littreal Right) (Source: Tallapoosa County Jail)

The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force along with several other agencies, cooperated in an investigation that led to the arrest of several people related to illegal distribution and possession of narcotics Friday.

In all, investigators say approximately 26 grams of cocaine, 70 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of methamphetamine and 15 grams of synthetic marijuana were seized.

Damias Holloway, 26, of Camp Hill, has been arrested and charged with two (2) counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

David Ryan Harris, 25, of Alexander City, has been arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Earnest Crayton Jr., 38, of Jacksons Gap has been arrested and charged with Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Lakesha Crayton, 32, of Jacksons Gap has been arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Robin "Man" Russell, 66, of Alexander City, has been arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Cornelius Russell, 35, of Alexander City, has been arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Tequila Norris, 25, of Alexander City, has been arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, Unlawful Distribution of a Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Littreal Wright, 40, of Alexander City, has been arrested and charged with : two (2) counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Johnnie Smoot Sr., 61, of Alexander City, has been arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance.

