3 killed in crash on West Fairview Avenue

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department is actively investigating what led to a crash on West Fairview Avenue that ultimately resulted in casualties.

According to MPD, the crash was near the 2000 block and resulted in the deaths of three people. That location is near Carver High School and St. Jude Catholic Church.

According to a picture from the scene, the crash happened Saturday afternoon.

