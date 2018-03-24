3 killed in crash on West Fairview Avenue

A crash on West Fairview Avenue resulted in the deaths of three people Saturday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Montgomery Police Department is actively investigating what led to a crash on West Fairview Avenue that ultimately resulted in casualties.

According to MPD, the crash was near the 2000 block and resulted in the deaths of three people. That location is near Carver High School and St. Jude Catholic Church.

According to a picture from the scene, the crash happened Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.