Large fire reported at Crenshaw County recycling center

A fire was reported at the Brantley Recycling Center Sunday morning. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A large fire was reported in Brantlley Sunday morning by the Crenshaw County EMA.

The agency posted on its Facebook page that the fire was located at the Brantley Recycling Center.

Pictures of the Brantley Recycling Center Fire from the Crenshaw County EMA. Reminder - evacuations have been ordered within 1/4 mile. Brantley High Gym is a shelter. pic.twitter.com/C1tEDKMJ8O — Sally Pitts (@SallyPitts_WSFA) March 25, 2018

The agency also asked anyone within a quarter-mile radius of the fire to evacuate until further notice if possible. The EMA has opened the Brantley High School gymnasium as a shelter location.

