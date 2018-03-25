Several agencies step in to assist in Crenshaw County fire - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Several agencies step in to assist in Crenshaw County fire

BRANTLEY, AL (WSFA) -

A large fire was reported in Brantley Sunday morning by the Crenshaw County EMA.

The agency posted on its Facebook page that the fire was located at the Brantley Recycling Center.

“Upon arrival, units found that there was a large, active fire at the Brantley recycling plant,” said Crenshaw County EMA Director Elliot Jones.

“There's approximately 800,000 pounds of plastic at this plant and it is an immediate danger to everyone. We have multiple fire departments from here in the county," said Jones. "We also have outside agencies that are coming in to assist. Also EPA and ADEM. That would be the environmental protection agency and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. As well as the National Response Center has been notified and they should be on seen before long to assess this.”

The agency also asked anyone within a quarter-mile radius of the fire to evacuate until further notice if possible.

“If you live in this area and are close by we’d say a quarter to a half-mile radius we have the Brantley High School gym open with the red cross representatives on scene,” he said.

Jones said it was the smoke coming from the burning plastic that prompted the evacuation notice. The evacuation is just for those who have respiratory problems, the elderly or those with young children.

Other evacuation shelters open include the Dei Center at Luverne United Methodist Church. This shelter can hold up to 200 people. If there are more than 200 people who show up, they will open up other shelters.

Officials still don't know what caused the fire. Crews will be working all night long to completely extinguish the fire.

