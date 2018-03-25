Developer Milton McGregor dies at age 78 - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

breaking

Developer Milton McGregor dies at age 78

Milton McGregor, VictoryLand developer, has died. (Source: McGregor family) Milton McGregor, VictoryLand developer, has died. (Source: McGregor family)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Milton E. McGregor, Montgomery entrepreneur and developer of VictoryLand, died Sunday.

McGregor, 78, died at his home according to a statement. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Turner McGregor. McGregor is also survived by his daughter, Kim McGregor and her husband Dan Hix, other daughter Cindy and her husband Lewis Benefield, and seven grandchildren.

McGregor was born in Hartford, located in Geneva County in 1939.

